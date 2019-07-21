Home

William J. Marcotte

William J. Marcotte Obituary
William J. Marcotte, 80, of 67 Cedar Acres Dr., Lancaster, PA formerly of Taunton, MA passed away July 18, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born in Taunton, he was the son of the late Elmer and Albina St. Aubin Marcotte. He was the loving husband of Judith A. Frechette Santos Marcotte. A radioman serving in the U.S. Navy from 1958- 1977, Mr. Marcotte also was a cook at several VA hospitals. He will be lovingly missed by his wife; his children, Patrick married to Cathy Marcotte, N. Dartmouth, MA, Richard, Boynton Beach, FL, Ian, Acushnet, MA; step-children, Paul married to Rita Santos, Mooresville, NC, Glen married to Pat Santos, Lewisberry, PA, Julia married to Michael Reardon, Southampton, MA; grandchildren, Brenton married to Rebecca Marcotte, Camden, Taylor, Thomas and Luke; step-grandchildren, Nolan Reardon, and Luke and Noah Santos; 1 great-grandchild on the way; brother, Edward, Seekonk, MA; sister, Jeannette Lavalley, Taunton, MA. A son, John and siblings, Elaine, Shirley and Richard preceded him in death. Graveside Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Viewing: Thursday, 11 a.m. | Noon at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. Memorials welcomed: Hospice Unit at the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. FurmanFuneralHome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 21, 2019
