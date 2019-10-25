|
|
William J. Foo Foo Rogers, 74, of Taunton, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Morton Hospital. He was the husband of twenty-nine years to Deanne Ouimette- Rogers. William was born in Fall River the son of the late John J. and Belvina (Cabral) Rogers. He graduated from Somerset High School. Mr. Rogers served his country during the Vietnam War with the United States Army, earning the National Defense Medal. Billy worked as a supervisor for Texas Instruments for twenty-five years. While working he earned a Bachelors in Business degree from Stonehill College. Foo Foo was an avid bowler and softball player. Survivors besides his wife are a daughter: Denise Langley and her husband Peter of Wareham; a son: William J. Rogers Jr., of Dighton; thirteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren; four step daughters: Deasanne James and her husband Avery of Taftville, CT; Michelle Melo and her husband Manny of Somerset; Tammy Marques of New Bedford; and Tasha Westgate of Attleboro. Calling Hours for Mr. Rogers will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1-4pm followed by a Prayer Service with Military Honors at 4pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Burial will be Privately held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne at a later date. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Springs, MD 20910.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019