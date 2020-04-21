|
William "Bill" L. Clifford, Sr. died peacefully in his sleep on April 18, 2020, at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan (Sullivan); his children, Kathleen Briggs and her partner, Robert Branigan, William Clifford, Jr. and his wife Robin, and Karen Kelly and her husband Stephen; his grandchildren, Jason Briggs, Michael Briggs, Jennifer Briggs, William Clifford, III, Katherine Miller, Casey Briggs, Leanne Pataky, Reed Clifford and Daniel Kelly; and three beautiful great- grandchildren, Emily Briggs, Elizabeth Briggs and Maxwell Briggs. He was predeceased by his eight siblings; Ralph, Arthur, Richard, Francis and James Clifford and Natalie Bondarek, Edith Shillue, and Mary Ellen Lawler. He also has many nieces and nephews for whom he loved so very much. Bill was born on July 21, 1931 in Boston to Ralph and Lillian (Cantwell) Clifford and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School, where he was the golf team captain in his junior and senior years. William worked at La Touraine Coffee Co. in Boston before enlisting in the Marines in 1949. He served as a Sargent in Korea and received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two stars, and the United Nations Service Medal. He married the love of his life, Joan, on October 30, 1954, and settled in Taunton, MA, where they lived and raised their family. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last fall with many family and friends. Bill was a sales representative for Lever Brothers for most of his career. He also worked as a school van driver for Bloom Bus, and at Reservation Golf Course and Trucchis Supermarket. "Tom Corn" in Cataumet MA, was a roadside vegetable stand and his summertime hobby for over 45 years. Started in 1970 with his eldest daughter Kathy, all of his children and grandchildren took their spot behind the table at some point over the years ending in 2016 with his youngest grandson Daniel. Bill enjoyed the summers on Cape Cod and traveling with his wife, Joan. His passion in life was golf. For many years he played golf at Pocasset Country Club, where he was club champ in 1967. He was a member of Reservation Golf Course in Mattapoisett MA. Bill played golf wherever he went and enjoyed playing with his son, son-in-law, grandsons, many of his nieces and nephews, and a large circle of friends. He and his son-in-law Stephen played the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland in 2012, which was the highlight of his golf adventures. He was a lifelong member of the Taunton Elks Lodge #150 serving as the Exalted Ruler in 1989. When asked how he was, Bill was known for replying "super-terrific!" earning the name Mr. Super-Terrific by many. One of his favorite sayings was, "Strangers are just friends you havent met yet." Bill was loved by so many friends and will be missed by all. A celebration of Bills life will be scheduled when family and friends can gather once again. Arrangements by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. For online guestbook, please go to: okeefewade.com to sign our online guestrbook, obituaries & directions.
