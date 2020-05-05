|
William 'Okie' OConnell The world suffered a great loss on Friday with the passing of William Okie OConnell. Okie was surrounded by family as he passed, quickly and peacefully. Okie was born in 1935, the eldest child to William 'Buck' OConnell and Helen 'Gram' OConnell, legends in their own time. Graduating from Coyle High School in 1953, his athletic skills and successes are many, earning his first Hole in One at the age of 17 (a second followed a short 46 years later) and a basketball scholarship to Boston College. He was drafted into the army in 1955, stationed at Fort Devin. Following his discharge, Okie joined the basketball team at New Bedford Tech, where he completed his degree. Okie was handsome, charming, and quick to make a friend. Practically a socialite, Okie was typically the last to leave a party. An avid fan of brunch and ESPN Red Zone, Okie never failed to delight a room with his entrance. Til the very end, his treasured cell phone never stopped ringing with family and friends seeking his conversation. His family shares their grief with his second family, the staff and membership of Segregansett Country Club, his favorite place on Earth, where he held two Club Championships. A larger than life personality, it is difficult to imagine a world without him, but he leaves enough stories, memories, and love to last another hundred years. Okie is survived by a million broken hearts, including his daughter, Mary OConnell with husband Anthony Richardi and granddaughter, Olive. His sons Timothy OConnell, and William OConnell with his wife Ingrid and grandchildren, Kate, Jaclyn, Lauren, and namesake William. His daughter Katherine Bousquet with husband Roland and grandchildren, Jaclyn and Julia. His daughter Kimberly Peverly with fiance Christopher Rezendes and grandchildren, Amanda, Deanna, and Alicia. He is survived by his wife, Cassie OConnell, and his siblings, Nancy Koss with husband Stan, Frances OConnell Colonna, James OConnell with wife Patricia, and John OConnell. He is survived by 17 nieces and nephews and countless friends, whom he loved dearly. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton, MA. Services will be delayed, but a party commensurate with Okies life is to follow. Hang onto your hats.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 5, 2020