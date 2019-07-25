William R. Doel, Jr., 96, of Berkley, MA, passed away from a well-used and worn out heart on July 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was a graduate of Bristol County Agricultural High School and was the owner / operator of Doels Oak Spring Dairy Farm in E. Taunton, MA for many years, serving as the local milkman for much of the Taunton area. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cornerstone Community Church, 111 Highland Road, Lakeville, MA 02347, followed by an ice cream social. There will be a private interment service for the family. Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Grace (Leonard Peirce). He was predeceased by his first wife of 40 years, Shirley (Tilton), whom he lovingly cared for through a long illness until her death at age 61. Bill is survived by his children Donna (Wayne) Griffiths, Kathleen (David) Lewry, Jeffrey (Charlene) Doel, Kelley Doel, and daughter-in-law Billie-Ann Doel. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Wayne. He is also survived by his step-children Rebecca (Frank) Marcoccia, Susan (William) Flint, Charles D. Peirce, and Nancy (Michael) Ghilarducci; his grandchildren Scott (Kellie) Griffiths, Jennifer (Jesse) Rosenberg, John (Natosha) Griffiths, Jennifer (David) Nicol, Kate (Jason) DaRosa, Kyle W. Doel, Jaime (Joshua) Rheaume, and Russell Doel; step-grandchildren Keith Marcoccia and Stephanie Travers (Kervin Simeon); his great-grandchildren Sara Rosenberg, Gabriella Griffiths, Vanessa Griffiths, Skyla Nicol, Cameron Nicol, Oliver Nicol, Justine Lewry, Julia Lewry-DaRosa, Alexander Lewry-DaRosa, Hayden Doel, Hadley Doel, Kaylee Smith, Shayne Smith; and great-great-grandchildren Brody Robinson and Aubrey Robinson. He was predeceased by his grandson Ed Griffiths. Bill is also survived by his sister Thelma (Edward) Sylvia. Ed was Bills lifelong friend. He was predeceased by siblings Marion (Walter) Koss, John (Agnes) Doel, Helen (Richmond) Wilbur, Harriet (Alfred) Erwin, and Dorothy (Allen) David. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, and many friends including his dear friend Mike Souza. Bill was well known for his honesty and hard work, his sense of humor and the ever present twinkle in his eyes. He had many hobbies and interests throughout his long life, and was able to fix almost anything. He enjoyed dancing, music, clocks, airplanes, antique cars, tractors, trains, engines, and traveling. He and his wife Grace traveled to the British Isles, Grand Canyon, Punta Cana, Bermuda, and a missionary service trip to Jamaica. He was an avid follower and supporter of conservative politics, the Republican Party and he truly loved his country. He enjoyed watching and yelling at the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots on television. He especially loved family gatherings, good home cooking, and ice cream. He was a devoted and loving family man. Bill had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ his savior, was an active member of Cornerstone Community Church in Lakeville and served with Gideons International. We rejoice that, though absent from his body, he is present with the Lord and with those who have gone before him. His strong and loving presence here with us will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bills memory to the Cornerstone Community Church Building Fund or a . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on July 25, 2019