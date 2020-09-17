William "Bill" Robert Roy, 77, of Florence, S.C. passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, after an extended illness. Bill was born in Hyannis, MA, on November 27, 1942, a son of the late Eleanor Nickerson Roy, and Robert T. Roy. He graduated from Nichols College in 1962 and was a veteran of the US Army (1964-1967). He was an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Administration and Right of Way Agent with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation. Bill is survived by his wife, Carol Kelly Roy of Florence, SC; daughter, Susan E. Elvis (Chris); grandchildren, Olivia C. Elvis, and Andrew 'Ace' C. Elvis of Irmo, SC; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Elaine Roy of Dennis, MA; and 2 nieces and a nephew. Funeral Service was held on September 12, 2020 and burial will take place in Florence (SC) National Cemetery. Donations in memory of Bill may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Ste 210, Columbia, SC, 29210.