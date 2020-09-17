1/
William R. Roy
1942 - 2020
William "Bill" Robert Roy, 77, of Florence, S.C. passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, after an extended illness. Bill was born in Hyannis, MA, on November 27, 1942, a son of the late Eleanor Nickerson Roy, and Robert T. Roy. He graduated from Nichols College in 1962 and was a veteran of the US Army (1964-1967). He was an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Administration and Right of Way Agent with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation. Bill is survived by his wife, Carol Kelly Roy of Florence, SC; daughter, Susan E. Elvis (Chris); grandchildren, Olivia C. Elvis, and Andrew 'Ace' C. Elvis of Irmo, SC; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Elaine Roy of Dennis, MA; and 2 nieces and a nephew. Funeral Service was held on September 12, 2020 and burial will take place in Florence (SC) National Cemetery. Donations in memory of Bill may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Ste 210, Columbia, SC, 29210.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
(843) 662-5251
September 17, 2020
Billy was a member of our high school class Dighton MA, , a friend to all and always with a ready smile. Our sympathy to his wife Susan and his family.
Nancy Carr Pearson
Classmate
