Mr. William Rannacher, age 93, of Taunton MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was the loving husband of Jean (Beaulieu) Rannacher. Bill was a WWII Veteran who served in the Pacific Theater. Prior to his retirement, Bill worked as the Superintendent of Maintenance at the Foxboro Company for 25 years. In addition to his beloved wife, Bill is survived by his two children; Joyce Champagne and Bruce Rannacher; his brother: Robert Rannacher; grandchildren: Tara Kelleher and Heather Rannacher; great grandchildren: Evan Willis, Jaxon Menard, Madeleine Gracia and Christiano Gracia. Bill was predeceased by his late brothers; Douglas and Donald Rannacher. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements provided by Riendeau - Mulvey Funeral Home and Memorial Cremation Services.
