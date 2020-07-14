1/
William S. Bradley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William S. Bradley, age 92, passed away in Morton Hospital following a brief illness on July 13, 2020. William was the husband of Anne S. (Sims) Bradley of Taunton. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late William & Ruth (Stratton) Bradley. William was a lifetime resident of both Raynham and Taunton. He attended Taunton schools and was a graduate of Taunton High School, class of 1945 and also a graduate of University of Mass Amherst. He served his country honorably in both WWII and the Korean War while in the US Navy and later in the US Army. William enjoyed reading, telling jokes, discussing politics, sports and spending time with his family. In addition to his beloved wife Anne, William leaves his children, Sandra Bradley of Taunton, Diana Connelly of Taunton and Scott Bradley and wife Karyn of Pittsburgh, PA. He also leaves his brother Robert Bradley of Portland, ME and his loving grandchildren, Logan, Brian, Samantha, Bradley and great grandchildren, Trent, Peyton and Margaux. A graveside service will be held at Cedar Knoll Cemetery on Staples St. in East Taunton on Thursday, July 16th at 11am. Visiting hours are kindly omitted and arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved