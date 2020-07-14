William S. Bradley, age 92, passed away in Morton Hospital following a brief illness on July 13, 2020. William was the husband of Anne S. (Sims) Bradley of Taunton. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late William & Ruth (Stratton) Bradley. William was a lifetime resident of both Raynham and Taunton. He attended Taunton schools and was a graduate of Taunton High School, class of 1945 and also a graduate of University of Mass Amherst. He served his country honorably in both WWII and the Korean War while in the US Navy and later in the US Army. William enjoyed reading, telling jokes, discussing politics, sports and spending time with his family. In addition to his beloved wife Anne, William leaves his children, Sandra Bradley of Taunton, Diana Connelly of Taunton and Scott Bradley and wife Karyn of Pittsburgh, PA. He also leaves his brother Robert Bradley of Portland, ME and his loving grandchildren, Logan, Brian, Samantha, Bradley and great grandchildren, Trent, Peyton and Margaux. A graveside service will be held at Cedar Knoll Cemetery on Staples St. in East Taunton on Thursday, July 16th at 11am. Visiting hours are kindly omitted and arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com
