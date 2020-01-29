|
It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Wilma A. (Dugan) Rice announ- ces her passing on Monday, January 27th, 2020, at the age of 87. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward M. Rice. Her beautiful soul was brought into this world on August 30th, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Eleanore (Klette) and William J. Dugan. Wilma was a lifelong city resident. She graduated from Taunton High School in 1950 and then began her journey as a registered nurse. Wilma attended the Morton Hospital School of Nursing and graduated from St. Lukes Hospital School of Nursing, where she obtained her diploma as a registered nurse. Prior to her retirement, Wilma was employed as a RN for Morton Hospital for 40 years. She began her nursing career in the emergency room and was promoted as head nurse for several years. Her care and compassion gave her great opportunity for many management positions over the years. Wilma had a passion for caring for people and truly loved her job. She was known by her patients, peers, and medical staff for being very kind, loving and generous. Wilma was a tireless and selfless person and would offer a helping hand any chance she could. She truly was an inspiration to all who knew her. Wilma was a member of the Morton Hospital Retirees Association and also a member of the Residents Council at the Marian Manor. Wilma will forever be remembered by her loving son Michael E. Rice and wife Diana of Berkley, her cherished daughter Martha Furtado and husband Dennis of Taunton; her five beloved grandchildren: Alison Whitney and husband Scott, Kaitlyn Lamphier and husband Chris, Laura Anderson and husband Chris, Catherine Sheedy and husband Chris, and Mark Furtado and husband Drew OConnors; and her five great-grandchildren: Isaac Charles Whitney, Abigail Rose Lamphier, Braeden Christopher Anderson, Evelyn Elizabeth Anderson and Callan Dennis Sheedy. Wilma enjoyed reading, knitting & crocheting, dining out and socializing with her friends and family. She also enjoyed watching the Red Sox, the Patriots and especially her afternoon TV shows. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her loving family. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton MA, on Friday January 31st from 3-6pm with a Celebration of Life at 5pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Wilmas memory to the Marian Manor activity fund, 33 Summer St., Taunton, MA 02780. For directions or to leave an online condolence please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020