Rock Funeral Home
1285 Ashley Blvd
New Bedford, MA 02745
(508) 995-5772
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rock Funeral Home
1285 Ashley Blvd
New Bedford, MA 02745
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Parish
125 Main St
Acushnet, MA
View Map
Yvette A. Hebert age 97 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Somerset Ridge Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Ovila H. Hebert. Born in St. Damien, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Emma (Guillemette) Fortin. She was a Housekeeper at St. Francis Xavier Rectory for many years, and was a proud recipient of receiving a Marian Medal. She was a member of Bible Breakfast Club and a Jolly Senior of Acushnet bowling. Yvette enjoyed knitting, sewing, and was an avid Red Sox fan. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her children, Robert W. Hebert and his wife Audrey of Dartmouth, Donald M. Hebert and his wife Rachelle of Taunton, Paul R. Hebert and his wife Cindy of Mattapoisett, Irene Tetreault of New Bedford and Diane I. Hebert of Taunton; a daughter-in-law, Louise Hebert of Wareham; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren & several nieces and nephews. Yvette was the mother of the late Albert R. Hebert and Richard Hebert and sister of the late Maurice Fortin, Raymond Fortin, Doris Fournier, and Irene Fortin. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00AM in St. Francis Xavier Parish, 125 Main St., Acushnet. Everyone is invited to go straight to church. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4:00 | 7:00PM in the ROCK FUNERAL HOME, 1285 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford, MA. 02745. Burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For on-line tributes please visit our website www.rock-funeralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
