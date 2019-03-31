Zulmira (Pessoa) Rosario, 69, of Dighton, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of forty-one years to Antonio A. Tony Rosario. Zulmira was born in Mangualde, Portugal the daughter of the late Antonio and Irene (Almeida) Pessoa. Mira came to the United States in 1968 and worked as a seamstress for nineteen years at Health-Tex in Pawtucket. Mrs. Rosario also worked at Robertson Curtain Factory in Taunton and then for Swank, retiring a few years ago. She was a communicant of Saint Nicholas of Myra Church. Mira cherished the time she spent with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Rosario also enjoyed camping down the Cape, traveling and knitting. Survivors besides her husband are two sons: Richard A. Rosario and his wife Halley of Cranston; Brian A. Rosario and his wife Laura of Seekonk; four grandchildren: Alyssa, Cali, William and Anthony; a brother: Augusto Pessoa of North Providence; along with several nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8am from the Crapo - Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9am in Saint Nicholas of Myra Church, 499 Spring Street, North Dighton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary