Rev. Aaron Paul Collins
Rev. Aaron Paul Collins

Port St. Lucie - Rev. Aaron Paul Collins, affectionately known as Father Paul, was born on Feb. 24,1954 and passed away Oct. 9th, 2020. He faithfully served as the Priest for The Episcopal Church of the Advent in Palm City. Father Paul's calling as an Episcopal priest can be best described in his own words: "I am called by the Lord of the Church to be a shepherd in the body of Christ to teach, preach, serve, and empower His people for His purposes." He is survived by his wife, Anita, and children: Jennifer, Andrew, and Mary Collins. A visitation will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Advent in Palm City on Wednesday, October 14th from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. Please read his full obituary and find details of his funeral arrangements at: https://www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com/obits




Published in TC Palm from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
