In Loving Memory of,

November 10, 1955

Forevermore

Today we honor your memory,

Wishing you a Heavenly birthday.

Our memories shared are like waves,

Constantly wiping our tears away.

I remember our first birthdays together,

Mine, yours, and then the boys,

You cherished the ability to celebrate,

Reminding us of the importance of joy.

Every birthday was special,

Making it better than the year before.

Today we honor your memory, and legacy,

This will continue, forevermore.

So enjoy your walk around Heaven today,

I imagine you're spending it with your mom and dad.

Birthdays will always be cherished in our family,

As those spent with you, were the

best we've ever had.

Happy Heavenly Birthday, Aaron!

Love,

Your wife Letty, and sons A'Ronn, VonTavious and Adourian
Published in the TC Palm on Nov. 10, 2019
