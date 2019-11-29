|
|
Aaron Richardson, Jr.
Eternal Love
I think of you sweetly,
as this year would make 35 years.
We planned to renew our wedding vows,
still, I honor our love, smiling through the tears.
Our journey was a blessed one,
we championed life, as we faced everything together.
Time and space may separate us,
yet, our souls are eternally tethered.
Sleep well my love,
we now have two ways to celebrate our Anniversary.
I will honor our love here on Earth,
while your soul rejoices in Eternity.
Happy 35th Anniversary, my love!
~Your Wife,
Mrs. Letty Richardson
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019