|
|
Aaron Richardson, Jr.
Our Guardian Angel
You were always there to protect us,
we had no doubt that this would always be.
Our hearts ache in your absence,
now that your soul has been set free.
Family was always first,
nothing was more important to you.
Thank you for being an example,
with us, this will forever be true.
Memories are a blessing,
sweet moments of joy in each day.
We'll cherish all that we shared,
until we meet again, enjoy your Heavenly stay.
In Loving Memory,
Your Wife Letty, and Sons Adourian, A'Ronn, and Vontavious
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2019