Adela L. Hill
Eustis - Adela L. Hill, 87, of Eustis, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Born in Panama to the late George & Louise Franklet, she grew up in Bradenton, FL.
She graduated from Manatee High School as a member of the National Honor Society in 1949. Adela attended Nursing School at Catholic University in Washington, DC where she met her late husband, Guy. They were married in 1951 and she became a Homemaker and a Mother. For the past 20 years she was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mount Dora belonging to the Women's Guild and Helping Hands Ministry. Her desire to serve others within the church community was tireless.
Adela is survived by her 2 sons, J. Michael Hill (Bonnie), Eustis, FL, J. Patrick "Toby" Hill (Elizabeth "Tuny"), Vero Beach, FL; sister, Margaret White, Chattanooga, TN; 3 grandsons, Christopher Michael (Lyndal) Hill, Guy Andrew Hill, James Matthew (Heather) Hill; 2 great-grandsons, Christian Barnett Hill, Elliott Charles Hill.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mount Dora on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6803 Old Hwy 441 South, Mount Dora, FL 32757, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019