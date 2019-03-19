Services
Aycock Funeral Home
505 South Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Thomas-O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes B. Thomas-O'Connor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agnes B. Thomas-O'Connor Obituary
Agnes B. Thomas-O'Connor

Palm City, FL

Agnes B. O'Connor born in Harrison, NJ resided in Essex Fells NJ and Spring Lake Heights, NJ before becoming a resident of Palm City, FL.

She was a Real Estate Broker for more than 30 years in North Arlington, NJ, employed by O'Connor-Laffey Co. and Leisure Village West, Spring Lake Heights, NJ.

She was predeceased in death by her first husband, James Thomas in 1956 and her second husband, Arthur J O'Conner in 2008.

Survivors include her sons, James Thomas of Santa Cruz,CA and John & Virginia Thomas of Toms River, NJ.

Grandchildren, Michael & Jessica Thomas & daughter Molly of Deltona, FL; Stacey Thomas-Holmquist of Toms River, NJ; Samantha Lee Thomas NYC,NY; and a Great-Grand Child, Bryan Thomas Holmquist of Toms River, NJ; nephew, Robert P Wagner of Palm City, FL; Grand Nephews, Robert S Wagner of Palm City, FL & William C Wagner NYC,NY.

Her surviving stepchildren are: Donald O'Connor of Roseland, NJ; Judith O'Connor-McDonald of Palm City, FL; Dennis O'Connor of Stuart, FL and Gerard O'Connor of Jensen Beach, FL.

She was predeceased by stepchildren, Peter O'Connor of Essex Fells, NJ and Maureen O'Connor-Linehan previously of Chatham, NJ & Palm City, FL.

Memorial contributions may be made to , The Salvation Army, The Catholic Charities and as Agnes was a devout Catholic, Mass Cards are appreciated.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10am at Holy Redeemer Church Palm City, FL Wednesday, March 20, 2019 and the viewing to follow at Aycock Funeral Home Stuart, FL from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.

Burial will follow at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.

Arrangements by Aycock Funeral Home Stuart,FL
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now