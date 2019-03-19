|
Agnes B. Thomas-O'Connor
Palm City, FL
Agnes B. O'Connor born in Harrison, NJ resided in Essex Fells NJ and Spring Lake Heights, NJ before becoming a resident of Palm City, FL.
She was a Real Estate Broker for more than 30 years in North Arlington, NJ, employed by O'Connor-Laffey Co. and Leisure Village West, Spring Lake Heights, NJ.
She was predeceased in death by her first husband, James Thomas in 1956 and her second husband, Arthur J O'Conner in 2008.
Survivors include her sons, James Thomas of Santa Cruz,CA and John & Virginia Thomas of Toms River, NJ.
Grandchildren, Michael & Jessica Thomas & daughter Molly of Deltona, FL; Stacey Thomas-Holmquist of Toms River, NJ; Samantha Lee Thomas NYC,NY; and a Great-Grand Child, Bryan Thomas Holmquist of Toms River, NJ; nephew, Robert P Wagner of Palm City, FL; Grand Nephews, Robert S Wagner of Palm City, FL & William C Wagner NYC,NY.
Her surviving stepchildren are: Donald O'Connor of Roseland, NJ; Judith O'Connor-McDonald of Palm City, FL; Dennis O'Connor of Stuart, FL and Gerard O'Connor of Jensen Beach, FL.
She was predeceased by stepchildren, Peter O'Connor of Essex Fells, NJ and Maureen O'Connor-Linehan previously of Chatham, NJ & Palm City, FL.
Memorial contributions may be made to , The Salvation Army, The Catholic Charities and as Agnes was a devout Catholic, Mass Cards are appreciated.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10am at Holy Redeemer Church Palm City, FL Wednesday, March 20, 2019 and the viewing to follow at Aycock Funeral Home Stuart, FL from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.
Burial will follow at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.
Arrangements by Aycock Funeral Home Stuart,FL
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 19, 2019