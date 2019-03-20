|
Agnes Elaine Kempton Sprague
Stuart, FL
Agnes Elaine Kempton Sprague, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2019, at Stuart Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Stuart, Florida, where she had resided for the past two and a half years. Elaine was born on September 10, 1924, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Edward and Agnes Smith Kempton. At the age of 10, the family moved to Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Elaine attended St. Peter's Grammar School and graduated from Point Pleasant Beach High School, Class of 1941 at the age of 16. Elaine was very talented. She was a wonderful artist, pianist, and poet. During her high school years, she also acted in many of the school's productions. Her High School yearbook captured her as "Elaine the Beautiful, Elaine the Fair". Late in 1941, she met a Coast Guard man, Joseph H. (Joe) Sprague, Jr., stationed at the Manasquan River Coast Guard station located in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Elaine loved basketball and had often seen Joe play, as he was the star of her school's rival team, Barnegat High School, Barnegat New Jersey. They married in November of 1943 and had a long and loving marriage.
Due to the shortage of nurses at Point Pleasant Hospital during WWII, Elaine volunteered as a nursing assistant for several years. Elaine worked at Camp Evans Signal Laboratory for several years prior to joining the law firm of Rogers, Simm, Sinn, Gunning and Serpentelli in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, where she worked as a paralegal for over 40 years. Elaine was a very caring and loving person. She opened her home to relatives in need and loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Elaine and Joe loved to travel all over the United States. They also loved boating and deep-sea fishing. In their later years, Elaine and Joe spent winters in the Stuart area. When Elaine retired, they moved permanently to their condo on Hutchinson Island. They eventually built their retirement home in Rocky Point and lived there until Joe's stroke caused a move to an assisted living facility in Jensen Beach.
Elaine was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband of 64 years, Joseph, who passed away in 2007, her son-in-law Robert L. Guerard and her older brother, Richard. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Shelley (Elaine Michelle) Sprague Guerard and several nieces and nephews in New Jersey, Texas and California.
The family was blessed with very wonderful people who cared for Elaine and added joy to her final years. Shelley would like to thank two very special ladies from Sonas Home Health Care for their loving and compassionate care of Elaine for the past 10 years and for their support of the family. Holonne Jean and Melanie Nacius are loved very much and became members of Elaine's family. Shelley would also like to thank Rochelle Albert, Director of Nursing, the Staff on Hall 5 and other staff members at Stuart Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for their outstanding care, support and love during Elaine's stay at the facility.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Foundation, PO Box 9010, Stuart, FL 34995 in Elaine's name.
A visitation will be held from 4 PM to 8PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Aycock Funeral Home, 505 South Federal Highway, Stuart, Florida 34994.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1200 East 10th Street, Stuart, Florida 33496. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, Florida 33411.
Arrangements entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Stuart, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 20, 2019