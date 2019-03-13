|
Aileen Patricia Leary Swan
Vero Beach, FL
Aileen Patricia Leary Swan passed away quietly with her children at her side on March 5, 2019, in Vero Beach, Florida at the age of 90.
Aileen was born on September 21, 1928, in New London, Connecticut as the youngest of four children to Eleanor and John Leary. Her siblings that predeceased her were Jack Leary, Betty (Madison), and Robert Leary. Aileen is survived by her six children - Pat Swan (Judge Nita Stormes) of San Diego, California; Kathy Swan of Vero Beach; Michael Swan (Leslie) of Vero Beach; Tim Swan (Margaret Young) of Los Angeles, California; Maureen Swan, DVM (Frank Leavitt) of North Miami; and Sharon Swan (Dr. William Charlton, Jr.) of Richmond, Virginia. She is also survived by eight grandchildren she adored - Erin, Patrick, Trent, Lauren, Courtney, Sierra, Ivory and Hunter.
As both an athlete and a scholar, Aileen attended the University of Connecticut where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and later graduated with a nursing degree from New York Presbyterian Hospital of Nursing and Columbia University. Upon graduation, she enlisted in the Air Force with her best friend, signing-up at the iconic USAF kiosk in Times Square.
As a Second Lieutenant during the Korean War, she was stationed at Hunter Air Force Base in Savannah, Georgia. As fate would have it, that is where she met her future husband and fellow Lieutenant, Edward P. Swan. After completing their military service in 1954, they settled down in the leafy and historic Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami where they started having fun and children - a lot of both. Her friends would later recount that "Eddie practiced law, Aileen was always pregnant, and they were always going out." Aileen loved to dance and performed annually during the Coral Gables Junior Woman's Club Cabaret show.
Even as a full-time Mom with six very active children, Aileen always found time to volunteer. The Coral Gables Junior Woman's Club named her the "Woman of the Year" for her contributions and unwavering commitment. She was a lifelong member of the Patrons of The Miami Museum of Science and was one of their chief organizers during the annual Around the World Fair at Tropical Park. She also served as a Board Member of Miami's Lamp Lighter's Club.
An independent soul at her core, Aileen went back to nursing school after her divorce to reactivate her Florida license. Subsequently, her work at South Miami Hospital was one of her most fulfilling contributions for many years to come. Her children recall her always looking very professional and serious in her white nursing outfit, and they were very proud of her.
A New England girl at heart, Aileen loathed the heat of South Florida in the summers, so with various kids in tow she would trek north to find relief in her beloved Northeast. Combining her love of nursing and her love of the area, she became the Summer Camp Nurse at Camp Kehonka and Camp Waukeela. Even after her kids were off to college, Aileen continued to road trip to New Hampshire every summer and work for free!
Though she was challenged with the heat, she adored, marveled, and deeply supported the natural beauty and wildlife of Florida. She became a huge supporter of The Audubon Society and The Sierra Club with the intent to help protect and promote that which gave her such joy.
Aileen was an adventurer. She loved to explore and find new places. She sometimes remarked that she was born 100 years too late as she believed she would have been better-suited riding or walking alongside a "covered wagon," crossing the plains and heading west.
She adored sunsets, babies, dancing, and watching her kids play sports. She often marveled in her later years how impressed she was with her six children and "how they all turned-out." Self-deprecating, with a pinch of sarcasm, she would add, "I must have done something right."
And she did.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach, Florida. The family is planning a Celebration of Life Ceremony to be held at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019