Albert Forman Obituary
Palm City - Albert J. Forman was born in the Bronx, New York, the son of Sam and Eva Forman. He attended De Witt Clinton High School and the City College of New York. After service in the U.S. Army, he continued his education at the University of Michigan where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He died on January 4th, 2020 at the age of 92 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves a wife, Bobbie, two daughters, Dana of Palm City and Marcy of Madrid, Spain as well as a grandson, Alex of Palm City and two granddaughters Andrea and Sara of Madrid Spain. During his career, Albert was Editor and Publisher of numerous high-tech magazines in New York, Stamford, CT and Concord, MA. He was an NRA certified instructor teaching home firearms safety. He was also a volunteer at Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, Fort Pierce, FL as well as Lincoln, MA and Port St. Lucie Police Departments. He was a long-standing Ham Radio operator (W1LAK) and volunteered at numerous community events. Albert was founder and publisher of the Martin County Defender, an e-newsletter supporting slower growth and assisted in local political campaigns. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
