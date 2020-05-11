|
|
Lt. Col. Albert Hyacinthe Massa
Lt. Col. Albert Hyacinthe Massa, US Air Force (Ret.), Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, born 5 September 1931, departed this life on 21 March 2020.
Born in Staten Island, NY, he was commissioned in the US Air Force in 1953. He served with honor and distinction from that time until his retirement in the 1980s. He served his country on six continents, including combat missions that at one point led him to eject from his aircraft and parachute to safety. He flew the Berlin Corridor during the height of the Cold War. The list of decorations he was awarded includes the Air Force Commendation Medal. His last assignment was as a Liaison Officer with the US Air Force Academy.
Sir Albert was married for 61 years to his loving wife, Marlene (nee De Filippo), who survives him. Together they raised two children, Albert and Michael. He commissioned both sons into the US Air Force. Albert is now an executive chef in Florida. He is married to Karen (nee Judd). Their daughter Cara will be starting college in the fall. Michael is now a medical doctor practicing in California. He is married to Wendy (nee Jones), an attorney. Their daughter Tatiana will graduate from the University of Southern California in May 2020.
A loving husband and dedicated father, Albert was a parishioner at St. Lucie Catholic Church.
His funeral mass will be held on 5 September 2020 and he will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in the TC Palm from May 11 to May 13, 2020