Vero Beach - Albert J. Petrulak. 87, passed away March 24, 2020. He was born February 23, 1933, in Edwardsville, PA, and lived in Vero Beach for 61 years. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea. Al was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church, serving as an usher for more than 40 years. Prior to his retirement, Al enjoyed working at Sandridge Golf Club.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Stephanie Petrulak; son, Joseph Petrulak (Lisa); daughter, Stephanie Brandes; grandchildren, A.J. Petrulak (Claire); Daniel Wingate (Jenny); Jordan Petrulak; Megan Petrulak; Christopher Brandes; William Brandes; great grandchildren, D.J. Wingate; Liam Petrulak and Leah Petrulak. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jo-Anne Petrulak-Wilson, and his grandson, Dalton Wilson.

He will be tremendously missed by his family and many friends.

Contributions may be made to a in his memory.

Due to the circumstances, arrangements for memorial services have not been made.

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2020
