Albert Nelson "Al" Hallonquist
Albert "Al" Nelson Hallonquist

Stuart - Albert "Al" Nelson Hallonquist, 67, of Stuart, Florida passed away at his home on September 29, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4p to 5p; with a service to start at 5pm at the Haisley Funeral Chapel 3015 Okeechobee Road Fort Pierce, Florida. A reception to follow. An inurnment will take place at White City Cemetery at a later date.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Haisley Tribute Center.






Published in TC Palm from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
OCT
4
Service
05:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Guest Book sponsored by Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service

