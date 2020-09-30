Albert "Al" Nelson Hallonquist
Stuart - Albert "Al" Nelson Hallonquist, 67, of Stuart, Florida passed away at his home on September 29, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4p to 5p; with a service to start at 5pm at the Haisley Funeral Chapel 3015 Okeechobee Road Fort Pierce, Florida. A reception to follow. An inurnment will take place at White City Cemetery at a later date.
