Albert Paul Krueger II
Palm City, FL
Albert "Paul" Krueger II, 70, of Palm City, Florida, passed away April 17, 2019 with family by his side.
Born in Stuart, Florida, he was a second generation Martin County native. His grandfather, Albert R. Krueger was a German immigrant, coming to Stuart, then known as Potsdam, in 1890 to homestead 80 acres along the St. Lucie River. Paul's father, Albert "Bert" Krueger, would develop the land, previously used for growing pineapples, into residential and commercial properties. After WWI, Bert's love of aviation sparked him to leverage a section of inherited land to initiate the first airport in Stuart, dedicated in 1928, called Krueger Field and later renamed "Witham Field" to honor a local fallen soldier.
A 1967 MCHS graduate, Paul was drafted into the U.S. Army in '69, proudly serving during the Vietnam War as a member of the "Blackhorse" 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and a helicopter door gunner for the Air Calvary Troop, Aero Rifle Platoon. Paul remained close to all his military brothers throughout life, participating in reunions, creating video documentaries and contributing to a book written about his all-volunteer reconnaissance commando platoon.
After returning home, Paul continued the family tradition of real estate development and aviation. He was an avid pilot serving the private aviation industry and as a youngster had often "co-piloted", father Bert's helicopter. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with the latest technology and focused on mastering each challenging new project. Friends and family will remember the double exposure photos he took of local sites (including the family homestead, Burn Brae), how he learned to fly a remote control helicopter upside down, and that he built race engines for his '67 corvette to outperform local competition. Later, Paul developed a love of the Wild West and spent many summers traveling throughout Montana and Wyoming. He especially loved learning about that area's history and visiting Glacier National Park, Yellowstone and the Tetons. He also enjoyed spending time at the local shooting range with his close friends and family, and just "shooting the breeze" with anyone who was willing to listen to his million and one stories. Paul will be remembered for his happy-go-lucky personality, love of country, and generous heart by many lifelong friends.
Paul will be especially missed by sister, Theresa Krueger Woleslagle of Stuart; nieces, Angela Beausoleil and her husband Steve of Palm City and Valeri LaPrade and husband Brian of Port St. Lucie, FL; great nieces and nephews, Austin Beausoleil of Brooklyn, NY, Brandon Beausoleil of Las Vegas, NV and Brittanie Detruitt and husband Andrew of Okeechobee.
Contributions in Paul's honor may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice at Treasure Health, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997, or to the Hobe Sound VFW Hall-Bryan Post 10132, 6101 SE Dixie Highway, Stuart, FL 34997
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills Chapel in Palm City on April 29th at 10:30am. Followed by a Western Theme celebratory gathering at the Palm City Rec Center at the bottom of the old Palm City Bridge.
There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 28, 2019