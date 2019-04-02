|
Alberta Bass
Vero Beach, FL
Mrs. Alberta Bass, 85 of Vero Beach, died March 4, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic - Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach.
Mrs. Bass was born in Madison County, FL and lived in Vero Beach for 65 years coming from her birth place. She graduated from Madison High School, Madison, FL.
Mrs. Bass was employed as a citrus fruit packer for Graves Brothers Citrus for 42 years and later as greater at Wal-Mart, which she thought was a perfect job, for 14 years before her retirement in 2014.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Wabasso, Wabasso, FL.
Survivors include her daughter, June Bass of Vero Beach; granddaughters, Brandye Treiling (Mark) of Vero Beach and Amanda Dombroski (Stephen) of Pensacola, FL; grandsons, Robert Stevens and Ricky Stevens both of Vero Beach; sister, Carlene Bell of Winter Beach; great-grandsons, Michael Dombroski, Seth Dombroski and Christian Robert Dombroski; great-granddaughter, Cassidy Treiling of Vero Beach and son-in-law, Don Asquith.
Mrs. Bass was preceded in death by her husband, Riley Cleveland Bass and daughter, Wanda Asquith.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Cornerstone Baptist Fellowship, 1091 Schumann Dr; Sebastian, Florida 32958. A reception will follow the service, anyone who wishes may bring a covered dish for the meal.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory,
Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 2, 2019