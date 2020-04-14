|
Alexander R. (Pete) Banack
Fort Pierce - Alexander R. (Pete) Banack, 82, passed away on March 23, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Mr. Banack was born in Puerto Armuelles, Panama.
Pete graduated from Hernando High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force and attended the University of Florida. He was the owner of Banack Insurance Agency in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Jane Banack of Fort Pierce, FL; sons, Jeff (Melanie) Banack of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Greg Banack (Trish Hoxie) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; grandson, Alex Banack of Port St. Lucie, Florida; granddaughter, Emma Dettbarn of Atlanta, GA; sister, Florence Van Antwerp of Vero Beach, Florida; and brother, Sidney Banack Jr. of Vero Beach, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Banack Sr. and Gwendolyn Banack and sister, Nathalie Schulman.
Charitable contributions can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice.
Due to our current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020