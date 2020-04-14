Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Banack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander R. (Pete) Banack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander R. (Pete) Banack Obituary
Alexander R. (Pete) Banack

Fort Pierce - Alexander R. (Pete) Banack, 82, passed away on March 23, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Mr. Banack was born in Puerto Armuelles, Panama.

Pete graduated from Hernando High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force and attended the University of Florida. He was the owner of Banack Insurance Agency in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Jane Banack of Fort Pierce, FL; sons, Jeff (Melanie) Banack of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Greg Banack (Trish Hoxie) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; grandson, Alex Banack of Port St. Lucie, Florida; granddaughter, Emma Dettbarn of Atlanta, GA; sister, Florence Van Antwerp of Vero Beach, Florida; and brother, Sidney Banack Jr. of Vero Beach, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Banack Sr. and Gwendolyn Banack and sister, Nathalie Schulman.

Charitable contributions can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice.

Due to our current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now