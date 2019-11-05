|
|
Alfred B. Pond
Stuart - Alfred B. Pond died 10-30-2019 in Stuart Florida while in Hospice after living for a year at your life facility for dementia. Alfred was born September 16th, 1930 in Hamptons Virginia, where he attended school; before joining the Air Force.
Alfred retired a 20 year veteran as an Avionics Specialist in 1971, when he moved to Treasure coast Florida.
He met and married Jolie J Pond, who also served in the Air Force, in 1956 at Eglin Air Force Base. It was a whirl wind courtship that led to 65 years of wedded bliss that included being blessed with 3 amazing children.
After retirement he worked for Pratt Whitney then Valley corporation as regional manager before moving to executive manager at Jolie's Books.
Upon retirement he donated his time to the of Jensen Beach, where in gratitude, they named a room after him.
Survivors include his wife Jolie J. Pond, His sons; Alfred Scott of Cooper City Florida and Jeffrey A. Pond of Marietta Georgia. Grand children Sebastian Robert and Bianca from Jensen Beach Florida and Zane Aarron of Miami Florida.
Alfred Pond was a devoted, loving husband and father. In lieu of flowers we request you plant a tree of your choice to help the save the environment.
A memorial service will be at the Jensen Beach Sunday Nov 10th at 2:30pm. All are Welcome.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019