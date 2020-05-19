|
|
Alfred E King
Vero Beach Fla - Alfred E King 76 formally of Wilbraham Ma. & Coventry RI. passed away peacefully at home on May 16th 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Springfield Ma. July 25th 1943, Al was the son of the late Laurence H & Alice (Lagerstrom) King
He was a life long tractor trailer driver starting in the family business, Wilbraham Trucking Co in West Springfield Ma. He moved to Coventry RI. and worked many years for Providence Springfield Dispatch, Rhody Transportation & retiring from Jessica Transportation in 2006. He then moved to Vero Beach Fl.
Al absolutely loved camping and traveling cross country in his Diesel Pusher!
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Carolyn (Souther) King, Sons Alfred King Jr. & Mary of Springfield Ma, Michael King & Nichole of Springfield Ma, Michelle (King) Johnson and her husband Gary of South Hadley Ma, Laura King of Springfield Ma. and several grand children and great grand children. He also leaves brothers Arthur and Phillip King of Wilbraham Ma, Allen King of Great Barrington Ma and David King of South Carolina and his sister Sandra (King) Chaffee and her husband Bob of Agawam Ma. Also Al leaves his dear nephew Jack Lagerstrom and his wife Kathy of Coventry RI.
Al was pre deceased by four brothers, Ralph, Virgil, Wayne & Richard King.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or Hospice of Treasure Coast 1110 35th Lane Vero Beach Florida 32960.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Vero Beach.
Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Sebastian. Condolences may be made online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
Published in the TC Palm from May 19 to May 24, 2020