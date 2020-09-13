Alfred "Fred" Edgar Griffin



Alfred "Fred" Edgar Griffin passed away peacefully at home on September 11th, 2020 at the age of 81.



He left a legacy of kindness, generosity, and quiet strength that was evident to all who knew him.



A native Floridian, Fred was born and raised in Miami, and graduated from University of Miami. His family roots are deep in South Florida, dating back to homesteading in Dade County and tomato farming in Ochoppee. He would tell stories of being a 10 year old boy getting on a bus by himself (with a shotgun!) to visit family in the Everglades



Fred was in the ROTC at University of Miami, and after graduating, he went into the Army in 1963. Fred loved his country and was proud of his service He also enjoyed getting the 10% military discount at Home Depot and Lowes!



Fred and Mary Lou Griffin were married 42 years before she passed away in 2005. They had one son, Carl, who followed in his father's footsteps by owning his own business.



In 1964, Fred was fortunate to meet George Milo, who introduced him to a career as a State Farm agent. Fred owned and operated his own State Farm agency for 52 years. His leadership impacted countless lives of clients, fellow State Farm agents, and team members.



The State Farm connection was strong, and he met many life long friends all over the country. He also met his 2nd wife, Suzanne Chesser through State Farm and they married in 2007. Fred was especially proud of his nephew, Michael Fortado, who recently started his own State Farm agency in Plano, Texas.



An avid reader and history buff, Fred had a keen sense of adventure. He had a love of boating, and owned many boats, including his favorite sailbot the "Zephyr". Fred would also combine his love of birdwatching (an expert!) with his passion for trains and all types of travel.



Fred and Suzanne had the opportunity to travel extensively together, before and after their retirement in 2016. They even got engaged in a unique place- Antartica.



Fred was known for sporting his favorite train hat, and for such Fred-isms as "It's Toddy Time", "Sounds like a plan", or "This is mighty tasty".



His quiet faith, love for the Lord, and generosity were evident by his actions, not a need for attention. As his sister, Carolyn, would say, "What would Fred do?". Surely Fred had a llfe well-lived.



Fred is survived by his wife, Suzanne Chesser; son, Carl; sister, Carolyn Landers (JIm); Suzanne's son, Dale Chesser; neice, Laura Fortado (Scott); Laura's children, Michael, Matthew, and Elizabeth Fortado; cousins Elizabeth Bryan, Sonny Brown, Doug Brown, JoAnne Carnes, and Dr. David Brown. Additionally his extended family, Jan Weinman (Richard), Craig Story (Sandy); Shawn Martz (Richard), Jason Weinman (Kelly), and Ashley Frazier.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to St. Paul's Mission Fund, 999 Flamevine Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32963.









