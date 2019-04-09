Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Wittey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Reginald "Reggie" Wittey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfred Reginald "Reggie" Wittey Obituary
Alfred Reginald "Reggie" Wittey

Age 68, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away on April 6, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Pierce Police Athletic League, 903 S. 21st Street, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM with a service to follow at 6:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now