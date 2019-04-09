|
|
Alfred Reginald "Reggie" Wittey
Age 68, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away on April 6, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Pierce Police Athletic League, 903 S. 21st Street, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM with a service to follow at 6:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 9, 2019