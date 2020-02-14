|
Alfred "Jerry" Wright McGrane, III
Sheboygan - Alfred "Jerry" Wright McGrane, III, 81, of Sheboygan, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Jerry was born on January 25, 1939, in Port Washington, WI to Alfred and Helen (Schils) McGrane. He was a graduate of Kohler High School and was the proud recipient of the Kohler Foundation Scholarship which provided for his undergraduate education at UW Madison. He excelled as an honors student in the College of Engineering, earning a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1961. He met the love of his life at school and on August 27, 1960, Jerry married Diane McGillvray in Black River Falls, WI.
Jerry proudly served his county as a First Lieutenant in the US Army from 1959 - 1964, during which time he and Diane were stationed in Germany. Following an honorable discharge, Jerry worked for Ford Motors in Detroit, MI as an engineer. While employed at Ford, Jerry obtained additional qualifications by completing his MBA at Wayne State University. Jerry finished his career self employed as a General Contractor until his retirement in 2012.
Wherever he went, Jerry was a member of Kiwanis Club, and served as Club President in Ft. Pierce, FL from 2005-2006. He was also a member of Lion's Club and Chamber of Commerce in Marshfield, WI. While living in Florida, he was an active member of the Fort Pierce Yacht Club he greatly enjoyed the camaraderie of the sailing community. He served as the Olympic Sailboard Trials Chairman in 1992 and later served as Commodore in the Yacht Club. Jerry was an antique car enthusiast and found joy in restoring classic cars. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family in sunny Florida.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Margaret (Michael) Heili; two sons, Michael (Meg) McGrane and James McGrane; six grandchildren, Cole, Nate, Jacob, Madeline, Laurel and Emma; two brothers, Joe (Kay) McGrane and Rob (Sue) McGrane; two brothers-in-law, Bill Arneson and Bill McGillvray; and sister-in-law, Mary Jo McGillvray.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Helen; sister, Helen Arneson; and brother-in-law, Peter McGillvray.
A private celebration of life will be held in honor of Jerry.
Memorial contributions may be given in Jerry's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
The family would like to express their sincere heart-felt gratitude for the compassionate care and emotional support provided by Dr. Vytas Kerpe, Doris Theune, NP, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospice and the wonderful staff at Countryside Manor.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020