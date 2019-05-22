Alice D. Doyle



Vero Beach, FL



Alice Doyle of Vero Beach Florida passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 83.



Alice was born in the Bronx, New York and lived in Yonkers New York for several years, prior to her move to Massachusetts, with her first husband Dominic. In 1977, Alice relocated to Vero Beach, Florida with her husband Ronald Doyle to help her aging Mother where she settled until her time of passing. Alice loved to draw and was awarded an art scholarship by the Art Institute.



One of her charcoal drawings hangs in the Yonkers Library. Alice also had a strong passion for dancing. Just ask anyone they would agree; she could "Cut a Rug", she won several dance awards. Alice also has a deep love for animals "her babies", and being an only child, they were her confidants.



Alice loved to cook, and her meatballs were famous around town as she loved to share them. Alice worked extremely hard her whole life in the restaurant business working very long hours and many holidays. Alice loved to shop and those who knew her would agree she was always dressed to the nines.



Alice loved her 3 children Donna Parker (Rick), Dennis Sclafani (Barbara), Dina Cutler (Jim); grandchildren; and great grandchildren very much; as she was loved by them in return and will be missed immensely.



A Gathering, open to friends and family, will be held 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, with a Memorial Service immediately following at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, 1655 27th Street, Vero Beach, Florida 32960.



Please make donations to VNA Hospice House and Humane Society.



An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com Published in the TC Palm on May 22, 2019