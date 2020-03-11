Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Alice Gaskill
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Alice Elaine Wood Gaskill

Alice Elaine Wood Gaskill Obituary
Alice Elaine Wood Gaskill

Alice Elaine Wood Gaskill died, at the young age of 72, on March 9th, 2020, at her home in Vero Beach, Florida.

Alice is survived by her husband Robert S. Gaskill, her son, Michael (Maria Resto), and their 2 yr old son and Alice's grandson, Leon.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dennis Maxwell Wood and Margaret Elaine Cooksey Wood. She is also survived by all her brothers Tom (Pearle), Harold (Sharon), David, and Joe; sisters Kathy (Don), Sharon (Joe), and Laura; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service and gathering in memory of Alice will be held on Saturday, March 14th, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Strunk Funeral Home.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
