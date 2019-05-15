Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:30 PM
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Barcus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Elizabeth Barcus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Elizabeth Barcus Obituary
Alice Elizabeth Barcus

Age 81, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on May 12, 2019. A service will be held 3:30 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, 1655 27th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers/Parkinson Association, 2300 5th Ave, #150, Vero Beach, Florida 32960 or the VNA, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach Florida 32960. . Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home and Crema. www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
Download Now