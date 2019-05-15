|
|
Alice Elizabeth Barcus
Age 81, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on May 12, 2019. A service will be held 3:30 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, 1655 27th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers/Parkinson Association, 2300 5th Ave, #150, Vero Beach, Florida 32960 or the VNA, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach Florida 32960. . Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home and Crema. www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 15, 2019