Murrells Inlet - Alice F. Hunt, age 100, passed away on Thursday, October 08, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. "Mom", as she was known to many outside of her immediate family, brightened the lives of all she touched, maintaining an inquisitive mind about a wide range of subjects until the very end.
Mom was born on January 18, 1920 to the late Joseph and Maria Faria in Mattapoisett, MA. Both of her parents were immigrants from the Azores in search of the American dream. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard S. Hunt, Jr., of Stuart, FL and her eldest daughter, Karen E. Hunt of Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Mom was devoted to her family and friends, of which she had many. She is survived by her sister, Lillian Boyd of Providence, RI; son, Lynn Hunt and his wife Sherron of Murrells Inlet; daughter, Gail Hunt of Moorehead City, NC; grandchildren, Robin Edwards of Jacksonville, FL, Susan Hill and her husband Tom of Orlando, FL, Cynthia Hunt-Jaehne and her husband Sean of Washington, DC, Amy Hunt of Myrtle Beach, Angela Post of Moorehead City, NC, Thomas Heald and his wife Deanna of TN, Beverly Kerce and her husband Mark of Myrtle Beach, and Chad Ennis of Aiken, SC; great-grandchildren, Keith Edwards and his wife Makenzie of NV, Jared Goss of FL, Justin Heald of NC, Elyssa Heald of TN, Dewey Brunson and his wife Brittany of Myrtle Beach, and David Brunson and his wife Ally of N. Augusta; and seven great great-children.
Mom lived a rich and full life. Her life was a history book of how America grew. She saw the aftermath of WWI; lived through the Great Depression, WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam and Mid-East conflicts.
Mom lived her first years as a homemaker in Mattapoisett, MA. Then, following the economy of the time, moved the family to Miami, FL, eventually retiring to Stuart, FL. Following the passing of her husband, Mom, joined her son and his family in Murrells Inlet, where she lived her last twenty-three years.
She was an avid sports fan, especially tennis, which she last played at the age of ninety-two, and football where she rooted for the Patriots and Dolphins.
She loved boating, by which she meant boats with sails and had extensive experience in salt-water sailing, where she journeyed with her life long first mate and husband, who was and expert self-taught seaman.
Mom was a long-time member of Pawleys Island Community Church.
