Alice G. "Ralf" Massey
Stuart - Alice G. Massey, known affectionately as "Ralf" by her friends, died at home peacefully September 13, 2020 in the arms of her beloved husband of 56 years, Bob.
Her life, though, was anything but peaceful! Born September 21, 1932 to Mary and John Gross in the small town of Mauricetown, New Jersey, Ralf never took a regular path. She blazed many trails, had incredible skills, interests, adventures … and a very unusual nickname.
Often asked why she was called Ralf, she would smile, and with the ever-present twinkle in her eye, re-tell her favorite story. As it goes, early in their relationship, she and Bob were going surf fishing early one morning. Alice, of course, dressed appropriately for fishing but when Bob saw her, he quipped, "You look more like a Ralf than an Alice!" His spelling of the name stuck as did her love of it.
Ralf was driven and loved to challenge herself. In the early 60's, against many odds, she became a New York Registered Stock Broker on Wall Street. Few women held this designation and it only came after grueling hours of study and hard work. At the time, she and Bob were living at the Jersey Shore and her daily commute to The City took a total of 5 hours! After three years, she decided to return to banking and a much shorter commute.
In the early 70's, she earned her private pilot's license and became a member of the prestigious Ninety-Nines, a women's pilot association founded in 1929 when Amelia Earhart served as the first president. Ralf continued her love of flying and eventually owned and flew a four-seater Piper Cherokee.
In 1985 she and Bob began Bob Massey Yacht Sales, Inc. in Point Pleasant, NJ and ran it together successfully - with Ralf as office manager aka Boss -- until selling the business in 1995. During this time, they traveled for business and pleasure working boat shows and visiting boat and yacht builders in the Far East, Europe and United States. Once again, Ralf's determination and hard work paid off when she earned her 100 Ton Master Captain's License. It shouldn't be surprising, that she eventually taught the Captain's licensing classes.
Ralf enjoyed a very diverse and exciting life. She was an excellent surf caster and a great cook who made an incredible Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Corn Soup. Ralf was a pro at hosting dinner parties, and would often serve dishes she prepared for the first time. She loved fast cars … owning and driving them. A few of her favorites included a 1934 Chevy with a Corvette motor, a Jaguar and her prized Aston Martin Vantage.
Ralf was philanthropic and generously supported local charities. She was proficient at needlepoint and was considered a needlepoint artist as she created amazing petit point needlepoint belts for Bob. She loved and doted on her cat, Abigail, from the moment she wandered into their yard. Abigail could do no wrong and was a best friend for seven years.
Ralf's absolute passion though was golf. She was always on the golf course at Stuart Yacht and Country Club and while she didn't often participate in golf tournaments, she'd be on the course practicing. For hours. Every day.
In keeping with Ralf's last request, and because she was a member of the Neptune Society, her ashes were scattered at sea. She also requested no services be held but encouraged those that wish to remember her, to make a donation to the charity of their choice
.
Ralf was her own person. She could appear inward at times, but in reality, she liked everyone in her own way. Her can-do attitude, feisty and confident let's-give-it-a-try belief, helped her achieve whatever she set her mind to do. She is greatly missed.