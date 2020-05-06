Services
Port St. Lucie - Alice Gassmann Jorda was born in Dagmersellen, Switzerland on July 17, 1927, and died peacefully at home on April 29, 2020 in Port St. Lucie. She emigrated to the U.S. in 1951 and through hard work, intelligence, determination and a little help from her adopted parents, the Kamms of South Bend, Indiana, she learned English, graduated from John Adams High School and fulfilled her dream of becoming a nurse. Alice met the love of her life, Karl Jorda, a Notre Dame law student, and they were married in 1956, until Karl left us in 2016. In a final act of grace, Alice joined Karl again on his birthday.

While raising their family, Karl and Alice moved from Indiana to Armonk, NY, and then to Concord, NH and finally Port St. Lucie. Alice supported Karl's career as an intellectual property lawyer and professor, and she was always very active in her community. The highlights of her public service include acting as President of the St. Patrick's Women's Guild in Armonk, Chairperson of the Swiss Home in Mt. Kisco, NY, Board Member for the Swiss Benevolent Society in New York City, VP of the Women's Republican Club in Armonk, Board Member of the North Castle Historical Society, Member of the Armonk, Rio Lindo and St. Lucie West Garden Clubs, President of the New Hampshire Federation of Garden Clubs and Bow Garden Club, Chairman of the Westchester Heart Fund, teaching English in Concord and Jakarta, and volunteering at the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens into her 90's.

Alice was known for her brilliant entertaining, gardening, flower arranging, painting, prolific reading, and travel around the world with Karl. She was generous, kind, compassionate, positive and loved by one and all.

Alice leaves behind Mary Jorda (and Jerry Hibbard), Helen Jorda, Hans Jorda, Karl Jorda, grandchildren Franz Osorio, Robyn Criscuolo, Liam Jorda, and Iman and Amira Yashruti, and great-grandchildren Sophia and Desi Criscuolo. We will miss her forever.

Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home Tribute Center. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 6 to May 7, 2020
