Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
(772) 618-2336
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Lucie Lanes
Sebastian - Alice Heilfurth, 93, passed away peacefully on November 16th, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents Katherine and Paul Heilfurth, sister Lee Schmidt, brothers Helmut and Richard Heilfurth and nephews James Heilfurth and Paul R. Heilfurth. She is survived by her nieces Donna (Paul) Halleran, Lorna Duarte, nephews Eric (Sherry) Heilfurth, Peter (Vona) Heilfurth, Paul Heilfurth and Willi Knickel, several grand nephews and grandnieces and loving friends.

Alice was born in Closter, NJ. After graduating from nursing school, she entered the US Army. Major Alice Heilfurth retired from the US Army and served in combat in Korea, Japan, Ethiopia, and Italy. After being honorably discharged, she retired from Florida Southern Bell and Walmart.

Alice had a passion for eating at new restaurants, bowling, baseball and playing pinochle with her friends.

A celebration of life will begin at 9:30 AM, Saturday, November 23rd at the Aycock at Tradition Life Celebration Center, 12571 Tradition Parkway, Port St. Lucie, FL, followed by a couple strings of bowling at St. Lucie Lanes from noon to 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Veteran's organization or local animal shelter of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Aycock at Tradition Life Celebration Center, Port St. Lucie.AliceHeilfurthSebastianwww.AycockTradition.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
