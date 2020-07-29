1/1
Alice Norris
1935 - 2020
Alice Norris

Vero Beach - Alice E. Norris, 84, died peacefully on July 27, 2020 in Vero Beach at home surrounded by immediate family.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Vero Beach coming from Pelham, NY.

She retired from being a highly successful Corporate Wife in the Advertising business.

She contributed to countless charitable causes locally and nationally.

She is survived by her sons Phillip C. Sunkel III, Sean L. Sunkel, daughter in-laws Suzie Sunkel and Victoria Tobia, Step-son Ernest E. Norris Jr., step-daughter in-law Jane Bradbury, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Wagner, husband E.E. "2E" Norris, son Robert J. Sunkel, and step-son Brian B. Norris.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Visiting Nurse Association of Vero Beach and/or Halo Rescue No Kill Shelter in Sebastian, FL.

There will be a small private interment ceremony at John's Island Cemetery on Saturday, August 1st. There will be a larger public memorial service to be announced post pandemic.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com






Published in TC Palm from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Interment
John’s Island Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
