Allen K. Schroeder
1952 - 2020
Allen K. Schroeder

Stuart - Allen K Schroeder, 67 of Stuart, FL, passed away from cancer related complications at Cleveland Clinic, Stuart on Sunday August 9, 2020. He was born in Alton IL on September 29, 1952 to the late Norman and Louise Schroeder. He graduated from Alton Sr High in 1970. He served in the US Army from 1972-1979. He and his family moved to Florida in 1988 where he began his career in the pool industry. Allen was the owner of Allen's Pool Repair, Inc. He was the president of IPSSA Region 11, Treasure Coast Chapter.

Allen dedicated his life to the Boy Scouts, beginning as a Cub Scout, Boy Scout, Order of the Arrow, and Eagle Scout. He remained in scouting throughout his life, ultimately becoming a charter representative for BSA Troop 888 with the Hall-Bryan VFW in Hobe Sound. He spent many hours at Camp Tanah Keeta where he was affectionately known as Chief Red Beard. In addition to being a member of the Gulfstream Council Aal-Pa-Tah lodge 237, he was a member of the South Florida O-Shot-Caw Lodge 265.

Allen is survived by his wife of 47 years, Georgia; sons Russell of Ft Pierce, Travis of Palm City and Darren (Jessica) of Stuart, grandsons Tyler, Alek, Jaxon and Wyatt. Also survived by sister Mimi Trappy (Gary) of Stuart and nephews Chris and Brian.

There will be no services. A celebration of Life will be held at the Hobe Sound VFW on a later date. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Boy Scout Troop 888.




Published in TC Palm from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Published in TC Palm from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
