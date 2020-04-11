|
|
Alma Lee Loy
Vero Beach - Businesswoman and community leader Alma Lee Loy died of natural causes in Vero Beach, Florida on April 10th, 2020. She was born in Vero Beach on June 10, 1929, the oldest child of Viola and George Loy. She leaves behind a legacy of achievements and a positive mark on the Vero Beach and Indian River County community that she held dear.
As a young businesswoman, her first enterprise was a lemonade stand when she was 6 years old. During World War II she sold more Savings Bonds than any other student at Vero Beach High School. Before starting college, she joined Vero Beach Country Club where she was a lifelong member. She was an avid golfer and became Club Champion in 1954. Sixty-six years later she began the annual Alma Lee Loy Team Challenge, a youth golf tournament at the same club.
In 1947, Alma Lee enrolled at Rochester Institute of Technology where she was elected President of the Student Body in 1950. She went on to graduate from University of Miami with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration in 1952. While there, she was elected President of the Dormitories. Following college, she was one of the first female sports column writers in Florida using the byline "Duffer Dan" in the Vero Beach Press Journal for four years.
Following in the footsteps of her father, she went into a long career in retail. She was co-owner of Alma Lee's Children's Clothing Center in downtown Vero Beach with close friend Lucy Auxier. The children of Vero Beach grew up visiting Alma Lee's with their mothers for casual and dress clothes, back to school wear and uniforms. Many successful Vero Beach businesswomen held their first jobs at her store. In 1997, they closed the business and Alma Lee retired to devote the rest of her life to volunteer public service and philanthropy.
With a passion for civic engagement, she was a founding member of the Vero Beach City Recreation Board, Vero Beach Downtown Merchants Association, Indian River County United Way, Center for the Arts (now Vero Beach Museum of Art), the Environmental Learning Center, Education Foundation of Indian River County, and the Indian River Community Foundation. She served as chairman and raised funds for many local organizations including Center for the Arts (now Vero Beach Museum of Art), and Gifford Youth Orchestra. She was a member of the First Baptist Church since 1936 and served as Chairman of their 100th Anniversary.
From 1968 to1980 she was consecutively elected to the Indian River County Commission. She served as Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Commission. Because of her foresight and dogged determination, the County realized the construction of the 17th Street Bridge which was later named the Alma Lee Loy Bridge in 2012. In addition, the Wabasso Beach County Park was dedicated in her name for her many contributions and efforts in development of public beaches and parks for the citizens of Indian River County.
Alma Lee recognized the importance of special places and the environment. She was active in saving the original 18-acre McKee Botanical Garden from condominium development, served twice as president of the garden and, recently, helped raise funds for the Children's Garden. She served on the Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary Committee, was Chairman of a Capital Campaign for the Indian River Land Trust and served two terms as their President. In 2013, she received the Harbor Branch Institute, Florida Atlantic University "Love Your Lagoon" award for efforts in ecosystem preservation.
At the time of her death, she was serving on the Boards of McKee Botanical Garden and the Indian River State College Foundation.
Understanding the need for quality community healthcare, she became involved with the hospital and was elected to Indian River Medical Center Board of Directors in 1986. Twenty-one years later she was appointed by the Governor to Indian River Hospital District and served as its Vice Chairman.
While Alma Lee received many awards, several have also been named in her honor. One such award is the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce "Alma Lee Loy Community Service Award" recognizing citizens of Indian River County who have distinguished themselves professionally through excellence and privately through commitment to the community. She was the first female chairman of their board. The Chamber's "Alma Lee Loy Building" was dedicated in her name following a 2009 community recognition parade "Around the Block with Alma Lee". She was also honored to have the "Alma Lee Loy Award" created by the Cultural Council of Indian River County in recognition of outstanding volunteers who serve the cultural arts.
Among the recognitions that Alma Lee cherished were the 2007 "Dan K. Richardson Humanitarian Award" from the Gifford Youth Activity Center and being named an "Entrepreneur of the Year" by the Indian River State College Foundation. The "Alma Lee Loy Legacy Society" was established by Indian River Community Foundation.
Alma Lee was proud of her support of major community issues such as the City's sale of the Dodgertown parcel to Indian River County, and her role in the future of the City owned properties at the intersection of Indian River Boulevard and 17th Street in Vero Beach.
She was a staunch supporter of business women and women's rights. In1964, she was appointed by then Governor Farris Bryant to serve as an original member of the Florida Commission on the Status of Women and a year later was appointed by Governor Hayden Burns to the Florida Association of Women's Safety Leaders. She was a special guest speaker at the "100 Year Anniversary of Women Voting in Florida" in Fellsmere, the first city in Florida and the southeast to allow women to cast their vote.
She was predeceased by her brother George Loy, Jr. and sister Gwendolyn Guy. She is survived by her nieces Laura Ann Daily (Joe), Foley, AL; Gwenda Lee Loy, Vero Beach, FL; and Robyn Guy (Noreen Olson), Seattle, WA. She is also survived by cousins Donna Morris (Eddie), Vero Beach, FL; Shari Gordon, Landrum, SC; Lynn Chalmers, Columbus, NC; Beth Spurr, Marstons Mills, MA; and, Aunt Mattie Mark and family of Vero Beach and Fort Pierce. She is also survived by longtime friends Rene Perez, Vero Beach, FL; Bretton Jenks (Bryant), Vero Beach, FL; and Jason Perez (Susie), Denver, CO.
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to McKee Botanical Garden 350 US-1, Vero Beach, FL 32962 or the First Baptist Church 2206 16th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Arrangements are under the care of Strunk Funeral Home. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Alma Lee's honesty, integrity, and generosity served as model for hundreds of people in the community. She was passionate about the betterment of the Vero Beach and Indian River County community and her words of wisdom made a huge difference in community outcomes. The lives of everyone in Indian River County are touched in some way because of her years of community involvement and determination.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020