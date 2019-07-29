|
Alyce Joyce Drakulich
Fort Pierce - Alyce Joyce Drakulich, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 13th at Lynmoore Assisted Living Facility surrounded by loving family.
Alyce was born December 15th, 1938 to William and Hellen Harrison in Lisbon Ohio. She graduated Lisbon High School in 1956 and attended Youngstown State University studying business. She was a committed mother, hardworking corporate secretary, and a 16 handicap golfer in her younger days. Her attention to detail and hard work paved the way for her successes professionally, and as a mother. She was corporate secretary for Cenvil Investors for 17 years, and known for her firm loyalty, integrity and continuous disregard for hours worked. Alyce Joyce was also a committed Gator fan and new the names of all the current football players and attended many football games. She was loved by many, known as Alyce Joyce, AJ, Sis and her favorite, Nana, and will be missed dearly by all.
She is survived by her son David William, son Douglas David, and the daughter she never had, Marcy.
Alyce has 2 grandchildren, Alexandra Joyce and Nicholas James. Survivors also include her loving siblings, brother Robert and wife Barbara, brother Donald and wife Sharlene, and sister Deborah and husband Joey. Many nieces and nephews will also be missing her.
Services will be held Monday, July 29th, 5:30 PM at Calvary Community Church in Jensen Beach FL.
Published in the TC Palm on July 29, 2019