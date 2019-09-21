|
Amy Jeanne Pepera
Port St. Lucie - Amy Jeanne Pepera , 54 passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Amy was preceded in death by her father William W. Sutherland III. Survivors include her mother Suzi Sutherland, daughters Chelsea L. Benavides (Jose) and Heather A. Pepera, niece Nicole M. Sutherland, nephew William W. Sutherland V, grand daughter Soledad Benavides and grandson Waylon Beitman
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday 9/21/19 at the Indian River Presbyterian Church 2499 Virginia Ave Fort Pierce, FL 34982 at 1pm.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 21, 2019