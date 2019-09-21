Services
Indian River Presbyterian Church
2499 Virginia Ave
Fort Pierce, FL 34982
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Indian River Presbyterian Church
2499 Virginia Ave
Fort Pierce, FL
Amy Jeanne Pepera

Amy Jeanne Pepera Obituary
Amy Jeanne Pepera

Port St. Lucie - Amy Jeanne Pepera , 54 passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Amy was preceded in death by her father William W. Sutherland III. Survivors include her mother Suzi Sutherland, daughters Chelsea L. Benavides (Jose) and Heather A. Pepera, niece Nicole M. Sutherland, nephew William W. Sutherland V, grand daughter Soledad Benavides and grandson Waylon Beitman

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday 9/21/19 at the Indian River Presbyterian Church 2499 Virginia Ave Fort Pierce, FL 34982 at 1pm.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 21, 2019
