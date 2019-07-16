|
|
Andrew E. Kwortek
Stuart - Sadly, the family of Andrew E. Kwortek (Korty), 89, of Stuart, Florida, passed away on July 13, 2019. Korty will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his Family.
Born in Thompson, PA, he had been a resident of Stuart for 32 years coming from Isabella, PA.
During the Korean War he served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal and was a Bronze Star recipient.
Before retiring to Stuart, he was a Preparation Plant Operator in the coal industry.
He was a Founding member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Stuart where he was a choir member for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Donna Stock Kwortek; his son Andrew E. Kwortek II and his wife Irene of Crawfordsville, IN; his daughter, Toni Lynn Scholze and her husband Bill of Stuart; his grandsons, Andrew E. Kwortek III, Jonathan Kwortek and Chase Scholze; his brother, Gerald Kvortek and his wife Dolores and his sister, Marian Dulla all of Republic, PA. He was preceded in death by his twin-sister, Irene Johnson and sisters Mildred Glowaski and Margaret Kvortek and his brother, Elmer Kvortek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on July 19, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Andrew's name to the Southeast Honor Flight https://www.honorflightsefl.org/donate
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on July 16, 2019