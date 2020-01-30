|
Andrew (Andy) Nowicki
Andrew (Andy) Nowicki passed away at age 81, on October 9, 2019 in California, MD after a long illness. Andy grew up in Florida, New York and lived in Middletown, NY until 1974 when he and his family moved to Stuart, FL. In 2019, so they could be near family, Andy and Teresa moved to California, MD. Andy owned his own tile company through which he built a great reputation for his masonry and tiling skills.
Through the years, Andy was very active in many community activities including coaching Little League. He was very active at St. Joseph and later St. Andrew Catholic Churches in Stuart. He was also a long-time active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6241 where he was a Past Grand Knight and Past Faithful Navigator. He was also President of St. Andrew's St Vincent de Paul Society.
Andy is survived by Teresa, his loving wife of over 58 years. He is also survived by his daughter Frances (David) Fagin of Great Mills, MD, grandson Andrew Nowicki of North Carolina, granddaughter Amanda (Jose) Ruelle of West Palm Beach and Heather (Kyle) Wise of Merchantville, Md.
There will be a Memorial Service Mass at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2100 SE Cove Rd, Stuart, FL on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at noon. There will also be a reception, following the services, at the Knights of Columbus, 7251 SW Gaines Ave., Stuart, FL.
Any donations in memory of Andy should be sent to the Knights of Columbus, Council 6241, 7251 SW Gaines Ave., Stuart, FL.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 30 to Mar. 6, 2020