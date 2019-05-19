|
|
Andrew "Andy" P. Long
Rocky Point, FL
Andy Long, Rocky Point, Stuart, 70, May 4, 2019. There are few men for whom never an unkind word has been said: Andy was one. Survived by wife Donna, their son Michael, and cherished dog, Sumo.
A Mechanical/Electrical Planner at St Lucie and Turkey Point Plants, he also earned Florida State Certified HVAC Contractor License and owned Tropicool AC.
An avid sport fisherman, Andy, Donna, Michael and friends won tournaments; Top Boat 2005 Stuart Sailfish Club; Top Sponsor 2006, 2018 Manatee Island Ladies; 2016 Bonito Blast, Reef Builders. Andy fished NJ, the DR, Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica,Galapagos Islands. Andy enjoyed golf with family and friends.
Memorial donations in Andy's name may be made to MCAC Reef Fund, 4174 SE Oakland St, Stuart, FL 34997
Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11:00 AM at Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church, 2880 SE Aster Lane, Stuart, FL 34994
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019