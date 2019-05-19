Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church
2880 SE Aster Lane
Stuart, FL
Andrew P. "Andy" Long

Andrew P. "Andy" Long Obituary
Andrew "Andy" P. Long

Rocky Point, FL

Andy Long, Rocky Point, Stuart, 70, May 4, 2019. There are few men for whom never an unkind word has been said: Andy was one. Survived by wife Donna, their son Michael, and cherished dog, Sumo.

A Mechanical/Electrical Planner at St Lucie and Turkey Point Plants, he also earned Florida State Certified HVAC Contractor License and owned Tropicool AC.

An avid sport fisherman, Andy, Donna, Michael and friends won tournaments; Top Boat 2005 Stuart Sailfish Club; Top Sponsor 2006, 2018 Manatee Island Ladies; 2016 Bonito Blast, Reef Builders. Andy fished NJ, the DR, Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica,Galapagos Islands. Andy enjoyed golf with family and friends.

Memorial donations in Andy's name may be made to MCAC Reef Fund, 4174 SE Oakland St, Stuart, FL 34997

Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11:00 AM at Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church, 2880 SE Aster Lane, Stuart, FL 34994

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019
