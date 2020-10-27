Andrew S. Carmack
Vero Beach - Chef Andrew Scott Carmack, 50, passed away in Vero Beach, FL on October 24, 2020.
Beloved son of James Sr. and Elizabeth Carmack, brother to James, Jr., uncle to Amber and Aubree Edmonds.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The VNA Hospice House.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Strunk Funeral Home, 916 17th Street, Vero Beach, FL. A Prayer Service will begin at 12:00pm. Followed by a Reception at The Plaza, 884 17th Street, Vero Beach, FL.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
