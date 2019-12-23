|
|
Angela Marie Palazzotto
Port St. Lucie - Passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Angela Marie Palazzotto was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 22, 1934, to Carluccio and Angelina. She entered the Navy at an early age where she met the man she would fall in love with for life. William and Angela were married for 66 years. They lived in Torrington, CT until 1970, when they moved the family to Port St. Lucie, FL to start a new life together. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will forever be missed for her vibrant personality, endless supply of food for all and devotion.
The matriarch of a beautiful and loving family, she is survived by her husband Bill LoBrutto, Sr., her 4 children, Bill LoBrutto (Trish), Tina LoBrutto, Diana Goldman and Ross LoBrutto. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Jennifer, Matt, Thomas, Michael Anthony, Dominic and Derek, as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister, Phyllis and her brother, Carl. Known as Angie, she was an avid golfer, cook, baker, reader, and provided guidance and love to all that she knew. Heaven has gained an Angel...
Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm Friday, December 27, at Aycock Funeral Home, 1504 SE Floresta Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, 9:30am at St. Lucie Catholic Church, 280 SW Prima Vista Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34983. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Angela's name may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5090 NW Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981. www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019