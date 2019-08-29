Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Palm City, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Curcio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Antonio Curcio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelo Antonio Curcio Obituary
Angelo Antonio Curcio

Palm City - Angelo Antonio Curcio, 52, of Palm City, passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2019. He was born in Paterson, NJ, and had been a resident since 2002, having relocated from New Jersey. He had been an underwriter in the auto warranty industry. He was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City. Angelo loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed life, and especially enjoyed cooking, music, and movies. He is survived by his daughter, Angelina Rose Curcio of Palm City; sister, MariaTeresa Curcio of Palm City; brother, Joseph Curcio of Palm City; girlfriend, Sherry Steward of Palm City; niece, Mia Curcio; nephew, Carmine Curcio and great nephew, Dante Curcio. Angelo was larger than life, he had a radiant and infectious smile that would light up a room. He was a sincere and caring man, a rare find today, who captured the hearts of many. He was an adoring brother and good friend. Angelo will be missed greatly, but, we know he is safely home with our parents. Visitation: 2 - 4:00PM & 7 - 9:00 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home, Palm City Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City. Entombment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now