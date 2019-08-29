|
Angelo Antonio Curcio
Palm City - Angelo Antonio Curcio, 52, of Palm City, passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2019. He was born in Paterson, NJ, and had been a resident since 2002, having relocated from New Jersey. He had been an underwriter in the auto warranty industry. He was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City. Angelo loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed life, and especially enjoyed cooking, music, and movies. He is survived by his daughter, Angelina Rose Curcio of Palm City; sister, MariaTeresa Curcio of Palm City; brother, Joseph Curcio of Palm City; girlfriend, Sherry Steward of Palm City; niece, Mia Curcio; nephew, Carmine Curcio and great nephew, Dante Curcio. Angelo was larger than life, he had a radiant and infectious smile that would light up a room. He was a sincere and caring man, a rare find today, who captured the hearts of many. He was an adoring brother and good friend. Angelo will be missed greatly, but, we know he is safely home with our parents. Visitation: 2 - 4:00PM & 7 - 9:00 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home, Palm City Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City. Entombment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 29, 2019